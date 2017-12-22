Santa could have a winter storm in his bag for Newfoundland on Dec. 24 and 25.

Environment Canada release a public weather alert for the island of Newfoundland for December 24. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada released a special weather statement for Sunday Dec. 24, when a fast-moving low pressure system is expected to bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the island.

Precipitation is expected to begin as snow across Newfoundland in the early morning hours on Sunday.

The snow will then transition to first freezing rain and then rain by mid-morning, the Environment Canada statement said.

Most of the precipitation should fall by mid-afternoon but the rainfall totals could be significant, especially along the south coast.

Travel Plans?

•Onshore flurries & squalls continue tonight and into Friday.

•Saturday looks good across NL.

•Next system arrives with snow/rain Sat night into Sunday.

•Yet another system moves in thru Christmas Day.

•More details: https://t.co/mB00W8AJU9#nlwx #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/j7rExCYIys — @ryansnoddon

Snow squall warnings have also been issued for Gros Morne and the Corner Brook area.

And the bad weather might not be over before the holiday ends.

Environment Canada is predicting another intense storm — with the possibility of significant snow, rain, and wind — expected to hit across the island on Monday night.