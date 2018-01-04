Most of Newfoundland and Labrador is set for a sloppy few days of weather as a major low pressure system that meteorologists are calling a "weather bomb" moves into the province.

All areas of the province are under weather warnings ahead of the system's arrival, as high winds mix with snow, freezing rain and rain between late Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Increasing cloudiness is expected on Thursday in all regions before the snow starts falling in the late afternoon or evening.

Newfoundland

All areas of Newfoundland will be affected by the storm, but western regions will get the most snow with 20-30 cm of snow set to fall by Friday morning before turning to freezing rain and then rain. The west coast could also see wind gusts of up to 170 km/h.

Areas further east, from Gander to the Avalon Peninsula, will see snow more likely to be in the 5-10 cm range before turning to freezing rain overnight and then rain by morning.

City plows glistening in the sun. Prepped and ready for the storm.

Temperatures are expected to get as high as six degrees across the island by Friday however it will take longer for temperatures to rise in the west, which is why that region should get more snow before the changeover to freezing rain and rain.

The precipitation in all regions will mix with strong southeasterly winds, making for poor visibility Thursday night and Friday morning.

Labrador

All of Labrador is under blizzard or winter storm warnings, as light snow Thursday evening becomes more intense during the overnight hours.

Blizzard warnings are in effect from Nain in the north to Labrador City in the west and as far south as the Rigolet area. 15 to 20 cm of snow is expected by Friday evening, which combined with northwesterly winds could make near zero visibility.

Further south on the Labrador coast from Cartwright to Red Bay, the snow will change to rain showers or drizzle by late Friday morning.

Travel disruptions

With hurricane-force winds in the forecast today for Nova Scotia, Marine Atlantic has already cancelled all of its crossings on the Cabot Strait scheduled for Thursday and Friday, and says crossings on Saturday, Sunday and Monday could also be affected.

Most flights between Halifax and Newfoundland and Labrador have been cancelled for the rest of today.

