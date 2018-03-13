Police are on the scene at a home in Mount Pearl and weapons have been drawn by at least one officer.

⚠️ Police presence on Jersey Ave in Mount Pearl at this hour in relation to an ongoing investigation. Officers on site have surrounded a home where an individual is and is refusing to present himself to police. — @RNC_PoliceNL

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an individual still inside the house is refusing to present himself to police.

. @RNC_PoliceNL extending barricades now on Jersey Avenue in Mount Pearl where officers deployed. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/I47aRoRy0x — @TRobertst

A witness at the scene told CBC News that two people have already exited the home and are now in police custody.

More to come