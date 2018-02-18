We love your winter pics! Audience gallery for the week of Feb. 19

Send your photos to webnewfoundland@cbc.ca

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Nain
Hopedale
Makkovik
Wabush Lake
Labrador City
Churchill Falls

St. John's

Clear

-7°C

Gander

Mainly Clear

-4°C

Deer Lake

Mostly Cloudy

-5°C

Channel-Port aux Basques

-2°C

Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Light Snow

-15°C

More Weather

Don't Miss