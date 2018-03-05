The mayor of Howley says if the Newfoundland and Labrador New Democratic Party doesn't allow him to be a member, he'll take the party to court.

It's the second time Wayne Ronald Bennett has been embroiled in a battle with a political party over membership rights.

In 2014, Bennett was bounced from the PC leadership race after that party ruled he had made racist and defamatory comments, and openly supported a New Democrat candidate in a St. John's byelection.

Bennett, who later obtained a membership in the NDP, has now fallen out with that party.

On Friday, he posted on Twitter a letter from NDP president Mark Gruchy rejecting his application to renew his party membership.

I or my legal counsel will be replying to these comments when, at the request of the President of the NDP, he replies to my question ref appeal and the furnishings of minutes/evidence/attendees that the Executive used to render their decision. #nlpoli — @wrbennettnl

Gruchy cited comments by Bennett on social media and in interviews, including 2014 remarks which he said were anti-Muslim.

The rejection letter also noted Bennett's comments on Twitter in which he mocks the NDP, and uses crude and lewd language to describe government in general.

It also referenced his assertion that the Beothuk are the only Indigenous group with any inherent or land rights on this island, "which is not aligned with the long-held position of the NL NDP and its members."

Mark Gruchy cited several comments made by Bennett as to why his party membership was not renewed. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Bennett responded on Saturday, threatening legal measures and encouraging current NDPers to give up their memberships.

According to Bennett, he wants to appeal the party's decision, and is asking for more information about how the decision was made, including minutes of the meeting where the decision was made.

"I want to see the evidence, and based on the evidence, then myself or my lawyer will, if allowed, launch an appeal. And if not allowed, then we'll go to court and challenge the decision."

'Stars of David'

Responding to a union activist who said she was happy the party rejected him, Bennett said she was making assumptions about him without meeting him.

"I call this labelling or Stars of David," he tweeted. Asked by CBC what he meant by that, Bennett responded with an answer he'd given VOCM host Jonathan Richler, who'd asked the same thing.

"Hitler put Stars of David on the Jews so that they'd be identified and so that they could be hated and ridiculed," he said. "I thought that after World War II the world would not have done that again, but unfortunately, we do the same thing.

Hilter forced the Jews to wear the Star of David as identification so that they could be hated & ridiculed.



The world hoped that this practice of labelling ended with WW2 but unfortunately it still continues



If a person does not fit some peoples norm they are bullied online — @wrbennettnl

Asked if he thought the treatment of Jewish people in Nazi Germany compared to being rejected by a political party, Bennett said he wasn't saying that.

"No, I wasn't saying that … I've said it many times in my lifetime, is that we label people, and I call that Stars of David, and then the hate takes place," he said.

"Unfortunately, we have people who don't understand if I use certain terms."

Contacted by CBC on Sunday, Gruchy said he hadn't yet seen Bennett's comments and would be responding later.