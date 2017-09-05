Fisherman Wayne Meade lost his temper and crossed a line, but will not serve jail time for threats uttered at employees of the Fish, Food and Allied Workers union.

Meade, who's from Grand Bank, made comments to Dwan Street and Roland Hedderson during a heated meeting with fish harvesters Nov. 1, 2016, in Fortune.

He pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to charges of two counts of uttering threats and was granted a conditional discharge and placed on probation for 12 months.

According to Street, Meade had approached the table she and Hedderson were sitting at, pounded the table and put one leg up on it.

She said he then threatened the duo by saying, "'I'll rip off your head and shit down your neck.'"

At the time, Meade was a vocal supporter of FISH-NL, the Federation of Independent Sea Harvesters of Newfoundland and Labrador.

FISH-NL leader Ryan Cleary said Meade's comments did not represent the union.

In a later interview with CBC, Meade said he should have chosen better words, but did not apologize.

FFAW accuses FISH-NL of threats3:47

He insisted his words were not meant as a literal threat.

"You tell a fella you're going to knock his head off and shit down his neck, that's a figure of speech," he said in November. "If I wanted to knock his head off I'd have no trouble doing it. I don't know about shitting down his neck."

The FFAW responded to the verdict on Tuesday, with president Keith Sullivan saying the union takes all threats very seriously.

"We are pleased that the individual in question took responsibility for his actions in the court of law by pleading guilty to two charges," he said.

A conditional discharge means no conviction has been entered in Meade's case. The discharge will remain on his record for three years after he has served his probation.