'I haven't regretted not one single moment': Wayne Lucas retiring as CUPE president after 26 years

If anyone's earned their retirement, it's outgoing Canadian Union of Public Employees president Wayne Lucas.

He's calling it quits this week after four decades of work as a labour and union leader in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"I'm gonna be retired on Thursday and that's after 40 years as an activist with CUPE, 26 years as the president of CUPE," he said Sunday. "I haven't regretted not one single moment."

Lucas's long career includes many accomplishments, hard-fought labour negotiations, picket line protests, and some defeats.

It started when he was just 18, working for a company that was not unionized, and he refused to cross a picket line

"This was the first test. I was asked to go pick up a shipment of windows … and I said to the coworker, my helper, I said well, we're not crossing this picket line today or any other day thereafter."

His employer went ballistic, but he carried on, motivated by the strength of his convictions.

Few key successes

That was a long time ago, now, and anyone who's been involved with the labour movement in this province will be hard-pressed to imagine it without him.

Some of the things he's most proud to have been a part of include the successful fight to keep public libraries open following 2016 budget cutbacks, his work nationally with CUPE in the '90s helping spousal pension benefits for same-sex couples become enshrined in Canadian law, and stopping a plan in 2001 by then-premier Roger Grimes to bottle and sell water from Gisborne Lake.

To Lucas, unions are an enduring force for change.

"We hold more power, we make a bigger difference that any other political party, any other church, any other community based group in the province," he said.

Lucas says CUPE was instrumental in pushing to prevent any libraries from closing in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

What's next

As he leaves office, he said he doesn't worry about a shrinking public service, and continues to maintain that austerity simply doesn't work.

"If government would just shake their heads, wipe the sleep out of their eyes, they'd realize we need more people, not less," said Lucas.

Now, he's ready to collect his pension and see where life takes him.

Wayne Lucas, left, is seen here at a CUPE protest against the 2016 budget in Corner Brook.

He's got a two-week-old granddaughter, and plans to get outside and experience all the things he missed while he was busy working all those years.

"If I had 40 years to live over again, I'd probably do it all the same way. I wouldn't change a thing," said Lucas.

"But I don't have 40 years, so Thursday morning when I get out of bed, I'm going to look down at my feet and I'm gonna say now it's up to you, what do you wanna do today, and where are we gonna go?"