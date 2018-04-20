Going green pays off for St. John's high school

The newest high school in St. John's has been rewarded for its efforts in sustainability and environmental projects.

Waterford Valley High is one of 10 recipients of the Superpower Your School contest — a nationwide initiative with $20,000 prizes for each school.

The money can be spent on new technology products, something the school principal expects will be an easy area to dish out thousands on.

"At Waterford Valley High, as you know, we're still like a baby," said Bridget Ricketts. "We're not even three years old yet, and in such a short amount of time, it has become very evident that our teachers and our students are committed to the environment and green initiatives.

"And we're just started. We've got more we want to do."

Waterford Valley High School was one of 10 schools given $20,000 to put towards new technology as part of Earth Day Canada and Staples Canada's Superpower Your School contest. (Glenn Payette/CBC News)

The school was honoured for projects like its garden, which is funded by the school's recycling program and grows a wide variety of vegetables to donate to soup kitchens.

Students also donate clothing items to the city's homeless population, and school supplies for the start of each school year.

Their latest project, Ricketts said, is using recycled materials to make crafts with senior citizens at the Agnes Pratt Home.

Bridget Ricketts is principal of Waterford Valley High School in St. John's. (CBC)

There were only two winning schools in Atlantic Canada.

Petite Rivière Elementary in Nova Scotia also won the prize.