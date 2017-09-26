​Another historic building in St. John's has been approved for demolition, after an alleged arson damaged the property last summer.

Following a contentious city council vote, it was ordered the owners would pay to tear down the 112-year-old building.

Three councillors opposed the motion — Sheilagh O'Leary, Sandy Hickman and Dave Lane.

Bruce Tilly, the councillor for the ward the manor sits in, voted to tear it down.

"It's been an eyesore. The residents of the area are very concerned about it," Tilley said. "The rodents have been plentiful since this [the fire] happened. The whole inside has been gutted out."

Tilley said the provincial heritage foundation has been notified and agrees with the decision to demolish the building, given its current condition.

Waterford Manor joins a list of heritage properties approved for demolition this year, including Richmond Cottage and the former Belvedere orphanage.

The manor was rocked by fire and explosions on July 7, 2016.

"It was like a bomb went off," one person who was inside the home's basement told CBC News at the time. "The whole house shook."

Tea room, war hospital, orphanage

The building was purchased by the family of Nas and Patricia Badrudin in 1992, and was co-owned by their son, David.

In the days following the fire, police determined the fire was suspicious. In June, David Badrudin was charged with arson.

The home was put up for sale in 2014 for $1.7 million. At the time of the fire, it was listed for $999,900.

The manor was built in 1905 and was first owned by Andrew and Anne Delgado, of Spain. The family ran a candy and fruit company, and part of the building was used as a tea room.

In 1917, it was sold to Edgar R. Bowring, and was used to house soldiers sick or wounded in the First World War.

Waterford Hall - WWI Soldiers on verandah recuperating (via Linda White on Facebook: https://t.co/JvYnyYzSVw) pic.twitter.com/6iH55ib5Rp — @old_stjohns

In the following decades, the home was used as a residence for the prominent Cashin and Job families, before being used to house orphans, troubled youth and social services offices.

After 1992, the Badrudin family transitioned the home into a bed and breakfast.