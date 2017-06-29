A co-owner of the Waterford Manor in the west end of St. John's has been charged with arson in connection to last summer's fire at the heritage building.

According to a court document, David Badrudin, 40, "did intentionally or recklessly cause damage by fire to property, that is partly or wholly owner by him, namely, the Waterford Manor at 185 Waterford Bridge Road."

The home was being operated as a bed and breakfast business prior to the fire on the evening of July 7, 2016.

The Badrudin family bought the manor in 1992. In 2014, the owners were trying to sell it for $1.7 million. It is currently listed with an asking price of $999,900.

This advertisement was posted on David Badrudin's Facebook page in 2014. (Facebook)

Reports of explosion

Emergency crews received reports of an explosion and fire on the top floor of the more than 110-year-old building. Between 40 and 45 firefighters spent 12.5 hours battling the blaze.

Fire at Waterford Manor0:52

Building salvageable?

On the day of the fire, co-owner Nas Badrudin — who is David Badrudin's father — spoke with CBC News and was asked if he believed the fire-damaged building was salvageable.

Nas Badrudin, whose family bought the manor in 1992, said he was not sure the building could be salvaged. (CBC)

"I'm glad nobody got hurt, but to see a beautiful old building like that just … I don't know," he said at the time.

David Badrudin is scheduled to appear in court in early July.