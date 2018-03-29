New mental health facility to be part of Health Sciences Centre, replacing Waterford Hospital

The provincial government announced major changes to its Waterford Hospital replacement plan, opting for a new mental health facility attached to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's as well as other "community beds" across the province.

The government unveiled the redesigned replacement plan at the Health Sciences Centre Thursday.

"This is the first mental health facility to be built in Newfoundland and Labrador since Canada became a nation," said Premier Dwight Ball at the announcement.

Major changes to Waterford Hospital replacement plan. Instead of a new hospital in same location, the hostel at the Health Sciences Centre will be will be replaced with a new 94-bed mental health/addictions facility. The blue area on diagram is where new facility will be. <a href="https://t.co/UxFngaSMkG">pic.twitter.com/UxFngaSMkG</a> —@CStokescbc

Planning is underway for the new facility at the hospital, with site work to begin next year. The 100-bed hostel currently on site will be replaced by 94 beds in a mental health and addictions hospital, and a new hostel will be built at a cost of between $20 million to $25 million.

Construction of the new facility is expected to take three to four years. The current Waterford Hospital will stay open while the new facility is being built.

The redesigned facility is projected to cost $200 million, $130 million less than the standalone Waterford Hospital replacement that had been planned until today.

Plan is to start site work in 2019 and to finish construction before 2025. Here’s a photo for orientation ... it shows where the Janeway hostel is ... plan is to build the new facility BEHIND that. <a href="https://t.co/D6H5E3a3M3">pic.twitter.com/D6H5E3a3M3</a> —@CStokescbc

"This is not just an announcement that will sit on a shelf," Premier Ball said at the announcement. "This is a day of action."

The old plan had 140 beds, while the new one will have 182 new "community beds" across the province, including the 94 in the new facility.

A new six-bed mental health unit will be established in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, including two new nursing positions.

A new parking garage will also be built at the Health Sciences Centre to accommodate demand.