When plans were shelved to replace the Waterford Hospital, the mental-health facility was left with a $10-million backlog of critical repairs — and nearly two years later, very little of the highest-priority work has been done, according to documents obtained by CBC News.

According to a July 2015 email from Eastern Health president and CEO David Diamond to Denise Tubrett, an assistant deputy minister in the provincial Department of Health and Community Services, work was put off for years because of the expectation of a new hospital to replace the aging Waterford.

"As you are likely aware, we have not done any significant maintenance on this facility in the last three years in anticipation of a new facility," wrote Diamond.

David Diamond, president and chief executive officer of Eastern Health, said in a July 2015 email that significant maintenance at the Waterford Hospital had been put off for three years in anticipation of a new facility. (CBC)

A list of maintenance requirements prepared at the time identifies just over $10 million in repairs listed as Priority 1: "Currently Critical," — from $1.1 million for electrical wiring in the Waterford's centre block to $551,000 for windows in the east wing to $52,000 for plumbing fixtures in the north wing.

Fraction of the work done

A CBC access-to-information request for a list of Priority 1 repairs that have been completed since May 2015 revealed that, of $10 million worth of items deemed "currently critical," about $52,000 — one-half of one per cent — has been spent as of the end of November 2016. Several items on the critical list have not been addressed at all, with the list noting that conditions are being monitored and will be repaired "as required."

The items that need repair or replacement include:

The boiler room roof, a cost of $94,198. Despite the roof being listed as "beyond its useful life" in 2015, the follow-up report says "repair or replacement is not required at this time."

Emergency exit lighting in the north wing, a cost of $104,129. Nothing has been done. "This is currently monitored in house. Replacement not required at this time," says the report.

Radiators in the west wing, a cost of $789,816. "Repairs will be completed as required," says the report. As of December, $8,268.21 has been spent.

Defence lawyer and mental-health advocate Mark Gruchy told CBC he wasn't surprised maintenance was put off for so long at the Waterford — it makes sense, he said, given the repeated government promises to replace the hospital — but added it's "shocking and deeply disturbing" to him that repairs are not being done.

"We have to be leery of the fact that there are some people who I believe would just as soon let the Waterford fall apart in the hopes that there would never be such a hospital again, for their own reasons, and there are other people who are more interested in spending money in other areas, and are heedless to the tragedy that is going on in that hospital," he said.

$650,000 in new funding

Diamond declined an interview request from CBC, but Eastern Health provided a written statement that said, "As the provincial government continues to reaffirm their commitment to redeveloping the Waterford Hospital and in an effort to be fiscally responsible, Eastern Health has no plans for major infrastructure work at the site beyond what is needed."

'We can't ignore them to death when people have to use that facility and live there. It's shameful.' - Mark Gruchy

The assessment completed in May 2015 was intended to help with long-term capital planning, says Eastern Health. An item identified as "currently critical" doesn't necessarily need immediate attention, says the statement, but should be monitored so it can be repaired or replaced as needed.

Eastern Health's statement also referenced Health Minister John Haggie's announcement last week of $650,000 for upgrades and renovations to the Waterford's psychiatric assessment unit.

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister John Haggie says $650,000 to upgrade the psychiatric and short-stay units will improve mental health services at the Waterford Hospital. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

This funding will help enhance the care we provide to those who come to us in emergency situations," said the statement.

New hospital not expected soon

Gruchy said the entire hospital has been in need of replacement for decades.

"If the people of Newfoundland and Labrador do not appreciate, in an ongoing and constant basis, the travesty and disaster that is occurring there on a daily basis, nothing will ever be done, which is why it has existed in that state, in various forms, since the 19th century."

Mark Gruchy, a criminal defence lawyer and mental health advocate, says the Waterford Hospital has needed replacement for decades. (CBC)

He said with the provincial government currently projecting a $1.6-billion deficit, it's not surprising that a new hospital isn't in the works any time soon.

"No one is out there enough to think that suddenly $300 million is going to appear or what have you, but we have to deal with these stop-gap issues, and we can't just ignore them to death," he said. "We can't ignore them to death when people have to use that facility and live there. It's shameful. It shouldn't be happening."