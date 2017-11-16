The City of St. John's is moving ahead with plans to upgrade aging water and sewer infrastructure along Water Street in the downtown area.

Following the tendering process, Phase 1 should begin in April. Work will include installation of new manholes, catchbasins and leads, and storm sewers at the Water Street/Adelaide Street/Bishop's Cove intersection.

​Once the water and sewer work is completed, the intersection will be reconfigured with accessible pedestrian signals

This egg-shaped stone sewer pipe is an example of the centuries-old infrastructure that needs to be replaced in downtown St. John's.

Originally the city had planned to dig up large sections of Water Street to upgrade the infrastructure, which became known as the proposed "big dig."

However, the city abandoned that plan for a trenchless method after significant public outcry about the impact it would have on businesses and services in the area.

The five-year plan is estimated to cost about $15.5 million.

Other phases

The upgrades will happen in sections each year until 2022, under the following schedule:

Phase 1 (2018) Queen Street to Bishop's Cove

Phase 2 (2019) Bishop's Cove to Ayre's Cove

Phase 3 (2020) Ayre's Cove to Clift's-Baird's Cove

Phase 4 (2021) Clift's-Baird's Cove to Job's Cove

Phase 5 (2022) Install CIPP liner in brick sewer and Waldegrave/Water Street intersection

The city says some service disruptions will be unavoidable.

But it will work to ensure people still have access to businesses along Water Street, that water services and traffic are disrupted only temporarily and that the public is briefed on the work as it continues.