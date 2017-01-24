A downtown St. John's business owner is relieved to hear the city isn't going ahead with plans to dig up Water Street this year to replace ageing infrastructure.

The so called "big dig" was originally scheduled for 2016, and then was pushed ahead another year to 2017.

The project would have involved completely closing sections of the street to vehicle traffic, while the road was dug up to replace water and sewer pipes.

Trenchless technology

However, the city has now decided to go with something called trenchless technology, which it said is less disruptive and involves techniques like filling the pipes with a resin which will coat and reinforce them instead of having to actually dig them up for replacement.

The project has also been pushed back another year, to 2018.

Blue on Water owner Jason Brake says he and other business owners are happy with the City of St. John's decision to abandon the plan to dig up Water Street this year and instead go for a trenchless method in 2018. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Jason Brake owns Blue on Water, a restaurant, bar and hotel on Water Street.

He said the current economic situation facing downtown businesses is the worst he's seen in almost 20 years, so he feels the big dig would have been devastating — and is applauding the decision use trenchless technology instead.

"Right now look at the state of the economy, it's harsh out there and it's a struggle just to survive," he told the St. John's Morning Show.

"Had that have happened in the summer of 2016, the number of casualties downtown would be much greater."

Brake said he and other downtown stakeholders shared their views on the proposed big dig during city consultation.

They wanted council to go with the trenchless method, because they knew of other, older cities in Europe that had pulled it off successfully.

The new method will still be disruptive, and Brake said he's been told that one side of the street will still be closed to vehicle parking while the work is being done.

But he said this work will still allow some customers to trickle in, and hopefully keep him and other business owners from having to close their doors.

"It's still going to be difficult when there's so much construction," he said.

"I think everyone in the city will be happy because they are going to save money and they're going to do it correctly."