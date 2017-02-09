Residents on Spencer Street in St. John's are frustrated by the city's response to a water main break that spilled a steady stream of water down the central St. John's street.

Julie Butler's house began flooding around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

"Floor damage, electrical damage possibly," she told CBC.

She said it was an hour before a city crew arrived, and that was with a salt truck to keep the street from getting icy. By that point, the water had ruptured through a seam in the street, relieving the water flooding her home.

"I'm pretty unimpressed," she said. "I just found [Ward 2 Coun.] Jonathan Galgay's phone number and I'll be giving him a call."

A water main broke in the Spencer Street area of St. John's Thursday night. (Google Maps)

Her insurance won't cover damage from a water main break, she said.

"I called my insurance company, and they will not insure that," she said. "So the city's going to have to do something about this, which I'm sure is going to be a lot of fun."

According to the city, a foreman was en route to the area to assess and decide if water should be shut off. A crew arrived on Spencer Street around 9:15 p.m.

A notice from the city said repairs were expected to be complete by 9 a.m. Friday.

In the meantime, residents on the street were shovelling snow to try to provide barriers to keep the water from flooding driveways and doorways.

Resident Newmen Cox said Spencer Street is being neglected by the city.

"This year especially, there's been a lack of plows going up, even salt trucks," he said. "It's pure negligence on the part of the city."