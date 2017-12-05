A water main break on Lemarchant Road temporarily closed the nearby St. Clare's Mercy Hospital Tuesday morning.

Emergency services continued throughout the morning, but all other clinical services were postponed until water was restored to the building just before 10 a.m.

Eastern Health says patients whose scheduled appointments were cancelled due to the closure will be contacted by the health authority for rescheduling.

The water main break is also having an impact at St. Clare’s Hospital. If you have an appointment there today, you’d better call ahead. #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/QWkVgenMid — @Fred_Hutton

Traffic in the eastbound lane of LeMarchant Road by Campbell Avenue was blocked during the morning as city crews worked to fix the water main break.