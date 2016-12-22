The 22 Minutes funny man took his talents to the St. John's International Airport on Sunday to deliver Christmas cheer in the most Mark Critch way possible — loud enough for all to hear.

Wearing what can only be described as an ugly holiday sweater, the comedian used a security scanner to check passengers for Christmas cheer, handed out turnips as gifts and opened up presents destined for others.

"My favourite part of the 12 Days of Christmas," Critch tells the camera. "Is the four days of sweatpants"

Comedian Mark Critch hits up the St. John's International airport to spread a little Critchmas cheer. (St. John's International Airport Authority)

The St. John's International Airport Authority said 35,000 people pass through the St. John's terminal each holiday season.

The Merry Critchmas video aims to ease stress of the holiday and remind folks to not forget the holiday spirit.

Critch and his crew offer up goodies such as eggnog, Purity syrup and Jam Jams, and lots of hijinks

Rummaging through the luggage of others, the man who made headlines photobombing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dresses as a mummer and tries to get on a flight.

Mark Critch trying to check in for his flight dressed as a mummer. (St. John's International Airport Authority)

The fun doesn't really start until there is a fight — in this case it's a faux snowball one.

You can watch the video above.