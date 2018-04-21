7 missing person cases that remain unsolved mysteries

They are daughters and nieces, best friends and brothers, people whose disappearances have left gaping holes in families left searching for answers — in some cases, for decades.

Last Seen explores seven cases of people who vanished while in Newfoundland and Labrador, though two people were in the province just a short time before they disappeared.

With RCMP and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary cases combined, there are dozens of missing people in the province.

Last Seen shines a light on a few of those cases.

Pam Asprey was petite but those who knew her say she was fearless.

Asprey was just shy of 20 when she got inside a blue-coloured car at the War Memorial on Duckworth Street in downtown St. John's.

She hasn't been seen since Nov. 12, 1982.

Danny Pickett vanished from George Street in downtown St. John's in 2006.

Three of Pickett's siblings speak candidly about their brother and their theories looking into what happened to the 25-year-old fisherman.

Pickett has not been seen since Oct. 24, 2006.

Jessica Heppner's whereabouts are documented in a series of surveillance videos gathered during the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's investigation.

A pharmacy. An airport. A hotel.

But, eventually the videos dried up, and left investigators without answers.

Heppner has not been seen since May 26, 2015.

In late December 1978, Sharon Drover was just 17 and trying to make it on her own, after living the majority of her life in foster care.

Drover collected her paycheque at McDonald's on Kenmount Road during a shift on the evening of Dec. 28, 1978.

But it would never be cashed.

Drover's case is one of the oldest missing person files the RNC is investigating, and it's believed she was murdered.

However, her body has never been found.

Flight records indicate 31-year-old Aaron Dragonetti came to St. John's in June 2014, but there is no evidence he ever left.

On the contrary, there is no evidence he was killed either.

Police say they exhausted every effort to find the Alberta oil worker, and his family in Western Canada fear the worst.

When Henrietta Millek vanished in December 1982, she left behind two young sons.

Nearly 40 years later, Chelsey Ittulak still wonders what happened to his mother in St. John's, and hopes to one day get the closure he so desperately wants.

Millek was last seen on Dec. 10, 1982 in St. John's, however a new witness has placed her an hour away on the night of her disappearance.

In 2013, Josh Miller, 20, had everything going for him. He had two jobs, a new car, lots of friends, and a dream of becoming a police officer.

Miller vanished after getting out of a cab in the east end of St. John's in the early morning hours of Feb. 9, 2013.

If you have a tip or a missing persons case you'd like CBC Newfoundland and Labrador to pursue, send an email to ariana.kelland@cbc.ca.