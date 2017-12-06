A courtroom in Labrador will hear final submissions Wednesday in the trial of a well-known Labrador businessman accused of sexual assault and sexual interference.

The complainant in the trial testified Tuesday that Warrick Pike — who sat on the board of directors for the now-defunct Air Labrador, which was owned by his family — touched her inappropriately in the mid-1990s and the year 2000.

The woman's identity is protected because she was a minor at the time of the alleged incidents.

Woman testifies she intentionally crashed snowmobile

When she was 12, the woman testified, that she would often ride on a snowmobile with Pike and was uncomfortable with the way he would hold her, with his hand between her legs.

One day, she said, when the touching got really bad, she intentionally crashed the snowmobile to make him stop.

Warrick Pike, a businessman and co-owner of the now-defunct Air Labrador, is on trial for sexual assault and sexual interference. (CBC/file photo)

She also testified that, in a later incident, he reached over and touched her between her legs while he was teaching her to drive a truck and he didn't stop until she shouted at him.

Pike denies inappropriate touching

She said Pike later apologized to her and told her he acted inappropriately. He also told her not to tell anybody, as it could ruin his business and cause his partner to leave him, she said.

Pike testified — as the woman sat in the gallery and listened — that the conversation never took place.

He said he recalled hitting a snowbank with her while on a snowmobile but said he never touched her inappropriately. He said the snowmobile didn't have any handles to hold on to, he said, but added that even if it had he would have held on to her around the waist because she was very small at the time.

He also recalled teaching her to drive his truck but denied any sort of sexual touching during those lessons. He said she had the complained had a problem with pressing the brake with the wrong foot, and he may have tapped her on the leg to help her learn. But he testified he never had any reason to think he had done anything inappropriate.

Both the Crown and defence closed their cases Tuesday, with final submissions to the jury to come Wednesday morning.