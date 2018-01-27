It's not just the job hunt where good references can give people an edge — the same is true in the search for love with a new matchmaking group started by a St. John's woman.

"It's not going to be like Tinder or Plenty of Fish," said Dara Squires, referencing two popular online dating sites.

Squires has started a new Facebook page called Want Someone? Know Someone?

She had help from Carla Crotty, who started another Facebook group — Need Something? Got Something? — that matches people who need items with goods donated by others. That group now has thousands of members.

Squires said so far, there are 60 members in the matchmaking site, and approval to join the group isn't automatic.

"You have to have a member add you … once we add you, you have to add a profile [to the page] within 24 hours," said Squires.

"We don't want people on there that are just browsing or gawking … we will add people and get them to post their profiles, and then the meeting each other is kind of left to them."

Fish the fakes out

Squires said she was inspired to start the group because she and others were tired of navigating through the seas of online dating profiles and having possible matches end up not who they said they were, or not interested in a relationship.

"It's a Wild West out there … You have to be really specific and it doesn't matter how specific you are, you're going to get messages that are downright creepy," she said.

But just because people get into her group doesn't mean they get to stay.

"We're reading people's profiles, and if they're not being really forthright or not saying exactly what they want, then we will message them and say, 'Hey, you gotta fix this profile because we need to be certain of what you're looking for,'" Squires told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"There is always that fear of being catfished or just getting into a situation that you don't want to be into."

Squires isn't just talking in generalities about being fooled into thinking someone is not who they say they are in the pursuit of a romantic relationship.

"There was a guy who I dated who invited me back to his house and then I saw the picture of the wife and kids," she recalled.

"I was like, 'Oh! What?!'"

Squires is no longer on the dating scene because she is currently seeing someone.

But she knows others are still looking for love and hopes the new group helps make some matches.

"We can't guarantee that people will hit it off, we can't guarantee that somebody won't turn out to be a creep ... [but with the site] it's just that sense of knowing it's a real person," said Squires.