A sweeping publication ban is covering a murder trial that has started in Grand Falls-Windsor, where Wanda Ash stands trial on a first-degree murder charge in the April 2013 death of Jason Skinner.

Ash and Pamela Pike were arrested in the case, but will be tried separately.

Because Pike's trial will be heard before a jury at a later date, there is a broad-ranging publication ban on Ash's trial. It covers all evidence, submissions and instructions to the jury.

The case is the first jury trial in a long time in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Wanda Ash walks back into court with her lawyer in GFW. #nlcrime pic.twitter.com/SKOqyWfvEy — @juliacookcbc

Ash sat composed in her seat after being brought into the courtroom Tuesday to face the jury, which was selected Monday.

Skinner died in hospital after being injured

RCMP had said they found Jason Skinner seriously injured at his home in Grand Falls-Windsor in April 2013. He died after being rushed to the hospital.

Jason Skinner of Grand Falls-Windsor died in April 2013. (Facebook)

The police called in forensic and major crimes units to investigate the case.

Ash's trial is set to last for five weeks.

Jury selection for Pike's trial is scheduled to start April 25.