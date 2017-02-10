A woman who is currently on trial for first-degree murder has been arrested for breaching conditions.

Wanda Ash is on trial for murder in the April 14, 2013 death of Jason Skinner.

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP arrested Ash early Friday morning on six counts of breaching the conditions of her release after she was charged with murder in 2013.

Ash's first-degree murder trial began in January, and is scheduled for five weeks.

A sweeping publication ban is in place for the trial, because a second woman, Pamela Pike, will also be facing a jury trial at a later date.