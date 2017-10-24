Walmart stores in St. John's are getting out of the automotive service business.

The three tire and lube shops in the capital are closing, according to a statement from the mega retailer on Tuesday.

"As we have done in other locations, [it will] allow us to focus on our core business and serving our store customers," reads the statement from Walmart Canada Corp.

"All affected associates have been offered other positions at Walmart. They may also choose to accept a severance package."

Details on the number of affected employees or how many decided to remain with the company were not immediately available.

The closure is effective Nov. 15.

In recent years, Walmart has made a play to capture more of the grocery shopping business. Earlier this week, the retailer announced a portable self-checkout system that would let customers check in items themselves while they shopped.