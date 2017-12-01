A man is facing several charges after an incident allegedly involving a knife and children at Walmart in Grand Falls-Windsor.

The 19-year-old man was taken into custody just after 6 p.m. on Friday, when police were called to the store located at the Exploits Valley Mall.

Police say it was alleged the man was threatening children with a knife.

He was taken into custody without hurting anyone or damaging the store, but is facing charges of assault, causing a disturbance and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the man acted alone, but "other aspects of the incident remain under investigation."

The man will appear in provincial court early in the new year.