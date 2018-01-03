Wally Andersen is the new mayor of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

CBC News has learned Andersen was voted into the position by a majority of council at a private meeting Tuesday night.

He was the town's deputy mayor, and had been serving as interim mayor since the death of John Hickey in December.

Hickey was accidentally shot in the head during a hunting accident, and died in hospital days later.

Provincial legislation gives three options for a mayoral vacancy.

In this case, councillors chose in an open vote to give the mayoral seat to the deputy mayor instead of opting for a secret-ballot vote or a byelection.

Coun. Bert Pomeroy was chosen as the new deputy mayor in a subsequent vote.

A byelection to fill the vacant council seat will be held in the coming months.