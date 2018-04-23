Happy trails: Longtime volunteer in Wabush scales back on trail grooming, town looks to fill void

If you're ever out walking the Jean Lake trail in Wabush, you'll probably catch a glimpse of Donald O'Leary.

He's been volunteering his time to groom and maintain the trail for the past 10 or so years but he's now hoping a new generation can step in and keep up the trail up he cares so much about.

"It's a good pastime, you know," O'Leary said. "People should come out and do it more."

Donald O'Leary has volunteered his time to maintain the Jean Lake trail for roughly ten years. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The Jean Lake trail is a six-kilometre trail, well used and well liked, especially by dog owners — and their dogs, of course. It's considered by many to be the centrepiece of outdoor recreation in the small town.

"It's a beautiful thing and our plans are to not just have this during the daytime but we plan to have lights on this eventually so you can walk this day or night," said Wabush Mayor Ron Barron.

Town manager Charlie Perry now volunteers his time to groom the trail using a groomer that belongs to O'Leary. In the summer O'Leary takes his walks with a hammer and boards to fix up the boardwalks as he walks along the trail, often more than once a day.

Wabush mayor Ron Barron and town manager Charlie Perry pose with the groomer Donald O'Leary built for the trail. Perry has been volunteering his time to groom the trail since O'Leary has stepped back from the job. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

'Grooming' the next generation

"I'm not getting no younger so every day it gets harder," O'Leary said.

He'd like to see the town put more work in to the trail.

"We need to get rid of some of those rotten boardwalks and some more fill [install] piping," O'Leary said.

Mayor Ron Barron said he had to trick Don O'Leary in to showing up for a ceremony recognizing him for his service because he didn't want any sort of recognition for the work he put in to the trail. (Submitted/Town of Wabush)

The town recently recognized him for the work he puts in on the trail, but he said he doesn't do it for any reward.

The town is going to be committed to keeping up and making sure that residents can have the use of this year-round. - Ron Barron

"I just didn't want nothing. I just enjoy doing it," O'Leary said.

A reluctant recipient of the acclaim, Barron said he had to trick O'Leary into showing up for a ceremony, where he was awarded with a jacket for his volunteer work on the trail.

Striking a committee

"God love him for all the dedication he put in to it. We've got to make sure this stays a viable area for recreation and wellness in the area," Mayor Barron said.

"The town is going to be committed to keeping up and making sure that residents can have the use of this year-round."

The town has put out a call to strike a committee on the trail, and there are a couple of people interested but the mayor would like to see more people step up.

"Hopefully we can have a good committee that can come up with a lot of good ideas," Barron said.

O'Leary would also like people to come forward for for that committee as well.

"More people should step in and make it better," he said.

If anything, he added, people should do it for the exercise and the fresh air.