A majority of the roughly 30 people who attended a meeting in Wabana Saturday supported a call for a reset of the Radio Bell Island board of directors, while also stressing the importance of unity and forgiveness in the face of mounting division and tension on the Conception Bay island.

The meeting was organized by those concerned about the infighting that has cast a dark cloud over Bell Island, and what some say is an unacceptable level of mistrust over the administrative and financial operations of a community radio station that once spread hope and pride throughout Bell Island and beyond.

Most raised their hands to support a motion calling for a court to intervene and order the election of a new board of directors for Radio Bell Island.

Critics like Joe Donkers say the current board no longer has legitimacy because it waited too long to hold an annual general meeting, and breached various other rules, including financial accountability, spelled out in the act under which the board is incorporated.

"Basically what we've got is rule by personality," said Donkers, who helped establish Radio Bell Island, but no longer lives on the island.

Seeking ways to heal community

The board has called an annual general meeting for March 31, but Donkers and others say the meeting is not legitimate because, among other things, insufficient notice of the meeting was given, and financial statements were not circulated.

It's the latest in a long-running dispute over Radio Bell Island, which fell into chaos in 2016 following a shake-up on the board of directors described by some as a "coup," and coincided with a major infusion of money after a radio bingo became hugely successful.

Wabana residents Terasita McCarthy, left, and Carol Brown were among some 30 people who attended a meeting Saturday to discuss concerns about the ongoing infighting on Bell Island. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Saturday's three-hour meeting was mostly respectful, with attendees discussing ways to help heal the community.

"People are not talking to one another," said Wabana resident Carol Brown. "They need to sit down face-to-face and work through things, just like you would at your family table."

Only one side represented

But the civil tone wasn't entirely surprising, since the Radio Bell Island board of directors refused to attend, meaning only one side in the contentious dispute was present.

Despite their absence, many felt the meeting was a good start to a process that might lead to some much-needed healing and unity.

"Sooner or later we have to come together and find enough common ground to get a conversation going again because we all have a lot at stake here," said Katherine Walters, who chaired the meeting.

"Until we get people together to talk, the division and unrest will probably remain," added Terasita McCarthy.

Some 30 people attend a meeting in Wabana on Saturday to express their concerns about conflict in the community, discuss ways of healing the division. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Speakers described a toxic atmosphere that is pitting neighbour against neighbour, and even some families that have been fractured by the division.

"I'm actually neighbours to some of the key figures in the dispute and I can go down the street and they will not wave to me anymore," said Brown, adding that she moved to Bell Island in 2003 to contribute to the community and "not to be involved in conflict."

"I love this place, but some people are making it difficult."

A suffering reputation

Concerns were expressed about what the friction is doing to Bell Island's reputation, with some saying it is hurting efforts to grow the population, discouraging economic investment, and creating a climate of resentment and animosity that is filtering into every aspect of life on the island.

"We have a lot to lose if this division continues," McCarthy said.

'We are a bedroom community of St. John's, which is our capital city. We should be busting at the seams.' - Terasita McCarthy

"We are a bedroom community of St. John's, which is our capital city. We should be busting at the seams."

One woman who moved to Bell Island four years ago to start a business said she's "reluctant to take any kind of new initiative" because of the conflict.

Many agreed that in order to continue the momentum from Saturday's meeting, future discussions must be planned.

Some even suggested some form of conflict resolution to help bridge the divide.

"We as adults needs to get together or our children will not flourish," said parent Jennifer Stone.