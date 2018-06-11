N.L., Vale make 'significant' mining announcement

Skip to Main Content
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is making what it calls a "significant" announcement about the province's mining sector Monday morning.
Vale company officials confirmed that its representatives would be joining the provincial government at the announcement.

Premier Dwight Ball and leaders from the Brazilian mining giant, which operates the surface mine at Voisey's Bay, are making the announcement at the Sheraton Hotel in St. John's at 10 a.m. NT.

Details of the announcement are not confirmed, but sources told CBC Vale will announce its plans for an underground expansion to Voisey's Bay are back on track, following delays as the company reviewed operations.

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador will live stream the announcement live starting at 10 a.m.

