Merry Christmas from all of us at CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. We hope you're enjoying a well-deserved break.

We're delighted to bring back our virtual wood stove, which has become a bit of a Christmas tradition on cbc.ca/nl. Sure, you can fire up (no pun intended) a fake fireplace, but isn't a downhome wood stove just that much cosier?

The video runs about seven and a half minutes. We've heard from people over the years that they just while away the time — cooking breakfast, reading, enjoying some Christmas cheer — while the stove cackles away.

Our thanks, once again, to Lester's Farm Market, where this video was recorded.