Grieg NL shows off 'escape-free' cages, as salmon farm plan still up in the air

A pair of virtual reality goggles is offering a glimpse into the net-sea cages that Grieg NL will use — even though its massive $250-million salmon farm proposal isn't a done deal.

"The Midgard system is an aquaculture cage which is designed to withstand any kind of harsh environments," says Bendik Slyngstad, who works for the Norway-based company Aqualine AS.

"This is a reference model to show down to the smallest detail how every rope is supposed to go and [along with] all the nuts and bolts, everything," he added, referencing the equipment.

Slyngstad is a 3D generalist, which he describes as a mix between a developer and a 3D artist.

Bendik Slyngstad, of Aqualine AS, says the technology shows clients 'how every rope is supposed to go and ... all the nuts and bolts' for the cages. (Todd O'Brien/CBC)

The virtual reality system he helped craft has caught the attention of aquaculture proponents, including Grieg NL, mainly because of one significant claim to fame.

"We've never had any escapes with our system due to a failure of the system itself. It's practically escape-free if you use it correctly," said Slyngstad.

"Of course, you can never safeguard yourself from an asteroid impact," he quipped.

PR push?

The demonstration on Thursday in St. John's included industry stakeholders and was a chance for Grieg NL to show off the technology, but also to talk up a project it desperately wants to get off the ground.

The company wants to produce 33,000 tonnes of salmon a year at 11 sea cage sites around Placentia Bay.

The project also includes a $75-million land-based hatchery/nursery — which will span three acres — in Marystown that would raise fish to stock the sea cages.

Proponents to Grieg NL's plan worry about environmental impact and infectious disease among the fish. (CBC)

Grieg NL submitted its environmental impact statement (EIS) to government and the public now has until July 11 to weigh in. Initially, in July 2016, then environment minister Perry Trimper released the company from further environmental assessment.

But a judge overturned that decision by Trimper.

Almost two years later, public debate rages on.

Supporters say the aquaculture industry is the future, but naysayers warn of environmental dangers and infectious outbreaks among the fish.

But Perry Power, human resources manager at Grieg NL, says the virtual reality sea cages designed by Aqualine AS shows the company's commitment to safeguards.

Perry Power of Grieg NL says the company is committed to technology and practices that will deliver a healthy product. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

"Like any industry it has grown and evolved over time," said Power.

"We're confident that our approach, with the high level of equipment, that's why were here today, to demonstrate to people that the level of equipment that we're using and the amount of protection."

The technology may be lined up, but it will be a while yet before the same can be said about a go or no-go decision on the project.

