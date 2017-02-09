Police say three armed men stole two shotguns and ammunition, and injured one man in a violent home robbery at a home on Milton Road in Paradise on Wednesday night.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating two incidents after officers, including police dog services, responded to a report of a break-in at a residence on Cameo Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Police said officers discovered that break-in was connected to one at a house on Milton Road a little earlier in the evening. Both incidents are believed to be targeted crimes.

Police said one man was injured during the robbery on Milton Road and taken to hospital for treatment, released by Thursday afternoon. No one was home during the break-in on Cameo Drive.

The RNC is asking anyone with information about the stolen shotguns or the break-ins to contact them or CrimeStoppers.