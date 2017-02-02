A community centre that serves families in Corner Brook's Crestview Ave. neighbourhood is gradually rebuilding its brand and getting more things for people to do.

Vine Place used to be known as WestRock Community Centre, but when that organization dissolved in 2016, so did the programs that used to take place there.

Executive Director Mike Kearley, who took over last June, said programs are building back. There's a community cafe, a seniors' social group, a Kids Eat Smart program and a Homework Haven.

Mike Kearley manages Vine Place and says the centre is looking for volunteers, so it can expand its programs. (Brian McHugh/CBC)

Kearley said Homework Haven can accommodate about 20 children at a time and is "a cornerstone of our centre."

He said the Haven offers kids who may be struggling with academics a chance to get help "in a safe environment."

Children also get a snack and a little time for physical exercise.

The Department of Advanced Education, Skills and Labour provides the funding.

Vine Place staff includes three program co-ordinators, one of whom is responsible for activities in two other areas of Corner Brook.

The Vine Place centre offers a homework program for children and various social events for seniors. (Brian McHugh/CBC)

The centre offers martial arts, adult colouring and educational sessions on health and nutrition.

Kearley said the facility will spend this year trying to attract more volunteers and showing people from the area what kind of activities they can do.

"The more people we can get, the better the service we can offer."