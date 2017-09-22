Vincent Leonard Jr. was led from the courtroom and into custody on Friday, sentenced to serve the next 18 months behind bars.

Leonard is the first member of the Vikings Motorcycle Club to be sentenced in provincial court after a string of police raids around downtown St. John's almost exactly one year ago.

He faced four counts of possessing and trafficking cocaine.

Leonard will also serve one year of probation and face a 10-year ban on possessing weapons.

The 41-year-old was not the only Leonard caught up in the raids. His father, Vincent Leonard Sr., is also facing charges of trafficking cocaine.

Leonard's cousin Daniel Leonard, 35, is facing charges of first-degree murder in the 2014 killing of Dale Porter in North River.

One of the September raids took place at Daniel Leonard's downtown home on Cabot Street.

Leonard Sr. and fellow Viking Wayne Johnson will appear in court for election and plea on Oct. 18.