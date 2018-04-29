Montreal man, 28, identified as Labrador City homicide victim

Police have identified the victim of Thursday's homicide in Labrador City.

Vincent Belanger Dompierre, 28, of Montreal was found dead in a home on Pine Avenue early Thursday morning. Police arrested Vince Ward, 30, who police say was in the home at the time. Ward is in custody and has been charged with first-degree murder.

A statement from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary on Sunday afternoon says it isn't clear how long Dompierre had been in Labrador City. Homicide investigators are looking to speak to anyone who have had contact with him in recent weeks. Dompierre was 6'6" and 300 pounds, and police say he may have stood out because of his size.

Police say Vincent Belanger Dompierre was murdered at this home on Pine Avenue in Labrador City. (Submitted)

Police say teams from St. John's and Corner Brook are in Labrador West to assist in the investigation.

"Investigators believe that the victim and the accused are known to one another and there is no threat to public safety," says the statement from the RNC.

Police ask anyone with information to call the RNC in Labrador City or Crime Stoppers.