A popular mom-and-pop convenience store in the Topsail area of Conception Bay South caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Police have the road in front of the Village Store blocked off and emergency crews are on the scene attempting to get the situation under control.

The Village Store in Topsail is on fire, sadly. Looks bad. Emergency responders are on site. Traffic is slow, avoid if you can. #nltraffic @nancywalshcbc — @eturp41

A witness to the fire told CBC shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday that the fire appeared to be under control.

They added that there were no injuries in the fire. Two upstairs tenants and their four cats were able to safely exit the building, and a woman who was working in the store at the time of the fire was unharmed.



The extent of the fire damage remains unclear.