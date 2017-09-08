A member of the Vikings motorcycle club will enter guilty pleas to several offences related to a raid on the group last fall.

Vincent Leonard Jr., 39, is expected to plead guilty later this month to four counts of possessing and trafficking cocaine.

He was not present in court, but was represented by his lawyer, Bob Buckingham. His case is set to head for speedy disposition on Sept. 22.

Other members of the Vikings motorcycle club were also called to provincial court Friday on similar drug charges.

Leonard Jr., his father Vincent A. Leonard and Wayne Johnson were all due in court. The three men were arrested on Sept. 28, 2016, as part of a joint RNC/RCMP raid against the Hell's Angels affiliate.

All three men are accused of trafficking cocaine, while Leonard Sr. is additionally accused of trafficking temazepam.

Leonard Sr. and Johnson's cases were set over for election and plea on Oct. 18th.

Each of the men have been released on bail, despite having lengthy criminal histories.

The senior Leonard has 33 prior convictions, starting with seven convictions for breaking and entering in 1982.

Wayne Johnson was arrested in 2011 (left) and sentenced to 11 months in jail for the 50th conviction of his life. He was back in court last year after being picked up in Project Bombard. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Johnson has 50 prior convictions, including several for drunk driving and driving while disqualified.

In 2009, he falsified a safety inspection certificate for a Pontiac Grand Prix the day before it was involved in a fatal accident.

Lawyers for both sides agreed Johnson was not to blame for the death of 23-year-old Kayla Reid.

However, the car had several problems that should have warranted a failed inspection, some of which influenced the vehicle's steering.

Al Potter (left) and Daniel Leonard are accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Dale Porter in North River in June 2014. (CBC)

Another member of the Leonard family, 35-year-old Daniel, is accused in the 2014 murder of Dale Porter along with Vikings member Al Potter.

Daniel Leonard owned a Cabot Street house in St. John's that was raided by police last year when his father, brother and Johnson were arrested.