CBC News has obtained video of a spectacular crash that sent a man and his pickup over a guard rail and into icy St. John's Harbour.

Video captures moment truck flipped over guard rail into St. John's Harbour



The truck flipped over the guard rail at the west end of Harbour Drive just after midnight. The video shows the pickup tumbling through the air and into the water.

Police said the driver had to kick out the front window to escape, and his truck is now completely submerged in the harbour.

Aside from being very cold, the driver sustained no injuries.

Roads were extremely slippery in the area at the time, and police say alcohol and drugs were not a factor.