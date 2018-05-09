Victoria Head's family 'traumatized' after hearing details at preliminary inquiry

Jasmine Head heard the details of her mother's death for the first time while sitting on a hard wooden bench in a cold courtroom.

The details were spread out over seven days in the preliminary inquiry of Steven Bragg — the man accused of first-degree murder in the death of Victoria Head.

There were a lot of details the family didn't know beforehand.

"Traumatizing," Jasmine said when asked how it felt to sit through the process. "It's been traumatizing."

Head, a 36-year-old mother, left behind her 17-year-old daughter when she was killed on Nov. 11 last year.

Her body was found in a field near O'Brien Farm Road in the Mount Scio area of St. John's.

Details revealed through a preliminary inquiry are covered under a publication ban.

Darlene Dinn, Head's sister-in-law, sat through all seven days of testimony and summations at Provincial Court in St. John's. Bragg, meanwhile, was exempted from being in the courtroom.

He has only made one appearance in connection to the murder charge, on Dec. 23, 2017, the day after he was arrested by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Steve Bragg walks away silently. Head down. No words. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/34FqKe0F82">pic.twitter.com/34FqKe0F82</a> —@ryancookeNL

"What goes through my head? You don't want to know what goes through my head," Dinn said on Wednesday.

"I wish I could help her. I wish I could have been there for her. Things could have been different."

Several members of Bragg's family took in testimony throughout the seven-day inquiry, often engaging in friendly conversations with the Head family. Bragg's parents were present on Wednesday for the first time.

Who is Steve Bragg?

Not much is known about Bragg's background, other than the fact he is from Shea Heights and is also before the courts on a fraud charge related to home renovation work.

Steve Bragg has no criminal record. He is due back in court Jan. 11. (RNC/Submitted)

He is due in court again on May 16, where he may enter a plea on the fraud charge.

CBC News has spoken to some acquaintances of Bragg who say they were shocked to learn he was accused of murdering someone.

While neither described themselves as close friends, they said they knew Bragg to be "gentle" and "quiet;" a mild-mannered father of two daughters.

He was reported missing on Nov. 12, 2017, the day after Head's body was found by a person out walking. At the time, police said they were concerned for Bragg's well-being.

As reported by the Telegram, Bragg was one of their contracted paper delivery drivers at the time of the killing.

Decision coming Tuesday

Judge Jacqueline Brazil heard from several witnesses throughout the inquiry, some in person and some through written statements.

On Wednesday, prosecutors Lisa Stead and Robin Singleton gave their summations, followed by defence lawyers Bob Buckingham and Brittany Whalen.

Brazil will decide next Tuesday whether or not Bragg will stand trial for the charge of first-degree murder.

Head's family members said they are keeping a positive attitude and putting their faith in the Crown prosecutors to get a guilty verdict.