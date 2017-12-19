Police in St. John's are urging anyone with information related to the killing of Victoria Head to come forward, now that the investigation has stretched into its sixth week and the force has exhausted its door-to-door canvassing for new leads.

Officers have conducted 100 interviews so far through door-to-door canvassing since the body of Head was found Remembrance Day near O'Brien Farm on Oxen Pond Road.

A tipline has also been established at (709) 729-8800, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said in a statement Tuesday.

"Since the onset of this investigation, officers have worked tirelessly to identify the person(s) responsible for Victoria Head's murder," the statement reads.

Members of the Rovers search and rescue team worked with the RNC on Saturday, Nov. 11 after a woman's body was discovered, and later identified as Victoria Head. (CBC/Eddy Kennedy)

Her death is being investigated as a homicide and police said last month there are no suspects.

Head was a 36-year-old mother, originally from the Placentia Bay area but living in St. John's.

Police said Head was working in the sex trade industry, which they said "may be connected to her murder." Family members have disputed that description of her working life.

The RNC stepped up patrols in the downtown area shortly after Head's death.

Vigil to offer 'grieving, healing' space

The plea for information comes just hours ahead of a planned vigil to remember Head, "a beautiful woman who is loved and missed," according to a notice of the event organized by the St. John's Women's Centre.

It takes place between 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Anglican Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, and donations will be accepted for her family.

"This is a space for grieving, healing and the community to come together," reads the Facebook post.