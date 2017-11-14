The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the body found near O'Brien Farm Road on Nov. 11 is Victoria Head, a 36-year-old woman from St. John's.

They are investigating her death as a homicide.

Head's body was discovered on the morning of Nov. 11 by a member of the public. An autopsy was conducted to determine her cause of death.

Head was last seen by Queen's Road in St. John's in the early hours of the morning of Nov. 11, according to police. Her body was found in a remote, wooded area of Oxen Pond Road, near O'Brien Farm Road, later that morning.

Members of Rovers Search and Rescue worked with the RNC on Saturday in a search for evidence related to a woman's body found near Mount Scio Road. (CBC/Eddy Kennedy)

Police said they don't know if this is where Head was killed.

The cause of her death has not been released, nor has any further information.

However, police did say they believe Head was working in the sex trade industry, which they said "may be connected to her murder."

The RNC added they did not believe there is anything to suggest a risk to the public's safety, and is warning sex workers and people in the downtown St. John's area to be "extra vigilant."

They also say there will be increased police presence in certain downtown areas as of Tuesday night.