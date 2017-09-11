One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Veterans Memorial Highway on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula.

The collision has prompted police and fire crews to close a section of the road in both directions, diverting traffic.

Veteran's Mem Highway has been closed between Roaches Line and Makinsons. Police /Emergency responders are responding to a serious crash. — @RcmpHolyrood

According to the RCMP, the crash took place between Roaches Line and Makinsons around noon.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are on scene and there are reports that traffic is backed up in both directions.