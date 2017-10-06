One person is dead after a serious car crash that has closed Veteran's Memorial Highway in both directions between Bay Roberts and North River, according to RCMP.

The victim is a 42-year-old woman from Bay Roberts and was the driver of one of the three cars involved in the collision according to police. Her female passenger has been sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Two of the three cars collided head-on.

The driver of the second vehicle has also been taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

This is latest tragedy on Veterans following 3 deaths on Sept. 11. This will further stoke calls for road upgrades. #cbcnl #nltraffic — @TRobertst

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. Friday about half a kilometre south of the North River intersection.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Conception Bay North or find another route. Police said they're unsure how long the delay will last.