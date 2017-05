Five people were sent to hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Veterans Memorial Highway, near Harbour Grace.

The accident occurred at 1:19 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Four people were trapped in one vehicle that had flipped on its side, and extraction equipment was used to free them.

There was one occupant in the other vehicle who was sent to hospital for observation.

All injuries are considered minor, Const. Darryl Douthwright of the Bay Roberts RCMP detachment told CBC.