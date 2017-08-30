An Afghanistan war vet who founded a support group for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) says he's hopeful that the appointment of Seamus O'Regan as Minister of Veterans Affairs will bode well for veterans in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"In my opinion, I like it. First of all he's a Newfoundlander, so right off the bat you have my vote on that," says Jamie MacWhirter, a military veteran and who founded a support group called PTSD Buddies.

"I for one am behind Seamus. You can't give someone bad credit for a job they haven't even started. I think he can do a good job, he's a hardworking man and he's got my support."

MacWhirter said he's been seeing some negative comments online regarding O'Regan being appointed to cabinet, but he disagrees with arguments that O'Regan's lack of experience and close relationship with Justin Trudeau make him unfit for the job.

Overcoming his own demons

MacWhirter said O'Regan's experience as a television host should really be an asset, as should his friendship with the prime minister.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulates new Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O'Regan at a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

He also says people's concerns about O'Regan being a recovering alcoholic miss the point.

In his view, O'Regan had the courage to face his problem head-on and beat it. MacWhirter said that's a struggle many veterans should be able to relate to.

"I'm sure Seamus is not the only one drinking in the House of Commons. But he is the only one who came forward, admitted he had problem, faced it and overcame it," he said.

"There are veterans who come home and, I hate to say it, but [they] turn to the bottle or drugs or whatever. Maybe he can shine some light and show them some direction on this."

MacWhirter said his advice to the new minister is to take some time and listen to what veterans have to say. He said it's time to give veterans more of what they're asking for, even if it's difficult to deliver.