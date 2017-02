Police have released this photo, obtained from video surveillance, of a suspect sought in a break and enter at a vet clinic in Milton.

Police are looking for a person they say took cash and a quantity of prescription drugs from a veterinary clinic in Milton.

Clarenville RCMP and a dog unit responded to a complaint of a break and enter at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Community Vet Hospital on Wallace Road.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.