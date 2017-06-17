More than seven years after Conception Bay South's James Cody was charged with drug and weapons offences, his charges have been thrown out in a unanimous ruling by the Supreme Court of Canada.

On Friday, the court upheld Cody's right to a timely trial, clarifying its July 2016 Jordan decision that set strict timelines on criminal matters getting through the justice system — or else they'd be dropped.

"This case has generated so much attention across Canada," said St. John's defence lawyer Erin Breen, who acted for Cody in the N.L. Court of Appeal.

Breen said people feel very strongly that an accused person "shouldn't get off on what they see as a technicality, or if a person is strategically delaying a matter" to get charges dropped.

"What Cody and what Jordan have both sent is a very strong message to everyone in the justice system to say, 'this is not going to happen because we are going to eradicate this culture of the tolerance of delay,'" she said.

Since the Jordan decision, "we've already seen changes here, locally, as to the way things are happening in court," said Breen.

"What the Cody decision does, though, [is] it really clarifies Jordan and that was needed. There was confusion after Jordan, in some of the concepts, because it was a radical change."

She said she's spoken with James Cody and he is relieved with the court's ruling.

No 'frivolous' applications

Fellow St. John's criminal defence lawyer Stephen Orr agreed the Cody decision helps clear up confusion, particularly with other cases that were already before the system when the Jordan ruling came out.

"They also put a lot of emphasis on all the actors in the court system to actually abide by Jordan. To the police and the Crown to get disclosure out quickly, to the defence to speed things along and not to make frivolous applications, and to the judges to make sure that everything moves quickly," said Orr.

It encourages judges to dismiss applications "that they don't think actually have any relevance, that are frivolous," he said.

"Drug cases tend to be a little bit more complicated in the sense that there is a lot of disclosure. And often times with those cases there's wiretap evidence. So you could end up, in a case like Cody, with 20,000 pages of documents which can take a long time to review," said Orr.

"But with that being said, I think that everybody will be much more willing to push it along."

Cody was charged as part of Operation Razorback, a joint investigation between the RNC, RCMP and police in B.C. over the course of several months. He was set to go to trial five years after he was charged.

Justice and Public Safety Minister Andrew Parsons says the Cody decision stresses the importance of an efficient justice system. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"It seems like it's a clear message to everybody within the system," said Justice Minister Andrew Parsons.

"Whether you're on the Crown's side, defence, or if you are the trial judge ... we all need to find ways to continue to improve the efficiency of our system."

Parsons said he's "not shocked" by the court's decision, but that this province is handling the Jordan decision well.

Although no actual murder charges have been thrown out due to failing to meet an accused's right to timely justice, Parsons said it's unfortunate to see any charges stayed because of a slow system.

"Every matter is serious to the people involved in it, so we don't want to see anything that has to go through this," he said.