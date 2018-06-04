2 separate car crashes knock down utility poles in St. John's
Crashes on New Cove Road and Carpasian Road take out two utility poles in just over 24 hours
Emergency responders in St. John's have been called to two similar but unrelated incidents since Sunday morning involving vehicles that hit utility poles and then flipped over.
The most recent took place around 11 a.m. Monday, when a Hyundai SUV struck a pole on Carpasian Road near the Rennie's River bridge.
The vehicle was severely damaged, but police at the scene said there were no injuries. The pole was damaged so Newfoundland Power was called to the scene to make repairs.
It was the second incident in the same part of the city in just over 24 hours.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, a sedan lost control on New Cove Road and struck a utility pole, severing it completely from its base.
The car flipped onto its roof and landed well inside the yard of a home on the street, narrowly missing the front of the house.
Police have not released any details about injuries on that crash.
With files from Bruce Tilley and Andrew Sampson