2 separate car crashes knock down utility poles in St. John's

Emergency responders in St. John's have been called to two similar but unrelated incidents since Sunday morning involving vehicles that hit utility poles and then flipped over.

The most recent took place around 11 a.m. Monday, when a Hyundai SUV struck a pole on Carpasian Road near the Rennie's River bridge.

This vehicle landed upside fown in the yard of a home after striking a pole on New Cove Road on Sunday morning. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

The vehicle was severely damaged, but police at the scene said there were no injuries. The pole was damaged so Newfoundland Power was called to the scene to make repairs.

It was the second incident in the same part of the city in just over 24 hours.

This SUV fell on its side after hitting a pole on Carpasian Road on Monday. There were no injuries. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, a sedan lost control on New Cove Road and struck a utility pole, severing it completely from its base.

The vehicle was badly damaged, and Newfoundland Power was called to the scene to fix the downed utility pole. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

The car flipped onto its roof and landed well inside the yard of a home on the street, narrowly missing the front of the house.

Police have not released any details about injuries on that crash.

