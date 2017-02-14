A day at the spa? That's probably off.

A nice home-cooked meal? Hope you've already got your groceries.

A new bottle of wine? Oops.

Lovebirds in St. John's are running out of options to make this Valentine's Day special. But all hope is not lost — there are still a few ideas for couples trying to save the day from the depths of a winter storm.

No need to despair! If you're running out of options, you can still pick up a chocolate bouquet. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

The Newfoundland Chocolate Company opened its downtown St. John's location, taking pity on those last minute shoppers who found themselves with few options Tuesday morning.

Owner Brent Smith said a snowy work day was a nice Valentine's treat for him and his wife, who run the store together.

Business was surprisingly brisk, with three customers arriving within 15 minutes of opening.

Christina Child braved the storm to find a nice gift for her boyfriend — and her mother-in-law — stopping in on her way home from work.

"We're just going to have an inside rest of the day, and try to keep warm. Cuddle up, I suppose," she said. They may even shovel out together.

Finding love in a cold place1:48

Smith said Child doesn't fit the mould when it comes to his typical Valentine's customers.

"[It's going to be] 99.999 per cent guys, most of them will come in with deer-in-the-headlights eyes on them," he said. "We're used to that at Valentine's."

Quiet romance

At Rocket Bakery — which was also open for adventurous couples — Gail Bradbury said she and her partner, Jason Nesbitt, were considering a stormy walk.

A love of croissants brought Gail Bradbury and her partner, Jason Nesbitt, to Rocket Bakery in downtown St. John's. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"It's kind of nice to be out around when there's nobody else around, you get that quiet. You get to just be together with each other," she said.

"We didn't have anything that was really affected by the weather, it's just really nice to have a snow day so we actually got to spend the whole morning together."

Bakery owner Kelly Mansell said there were a few couples coming in Tuesday morning.

"We had a guy from England, came here six months ago. [He] met a girl from St. John's, quit his job, cancelled his flight, and he's been here ever since," she said. They came in for their coffee first thing this morning."

What to get if you're getting snow

Mansell said there's a special hot chocolate on offer at Rocket Bakery that would be good for people looking to warm up.

Smith, who calls himself a chief chocolate officer, said dark chocolate will provide good energy, but those about to shovel might consider another option.

"With snow, I would say go with the milk chocolate in that case, cause it will melt a little bit faster than the dark chocolate," he said.

Patsy Power says her flowers are hardy, and so is she — she won't close for Tuesday's storm. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Rock Paper Flowers owner Patsy Power said most flowers will make it through the trek from the store to the car.

She opened her business on the west end of Water Street on Tuesday.

"We have to just keep going, weather or no weather. We're in Canada, and it's going to snow."