Police have confirmed that a 14-year-old boy drowned after a canoe overturned on Vardy's Pond, near Gander, Sunday afternoon.

Rescue crews were called to the area around 2:30 p.m.

Two boys, 14 and 16, were able to swim to shore and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Unfortunately, the third boy was unable to swim to safety.

Grief counselling sessions for students are being held Monday at Gander Collegiate and St. Paul's Intermediate, starting at 1:40 p.m.

Sources say the boy was not wearing a life jacket.

Gander Fire and Rescue, RCMP and cabin owners in the area all assisted in the search.

The incident remains under investigation, police say.