'Heartbreaking': Vandals destroy colourful furniture belonging to Harbour Grace B&B

The co-owner of a Harbour Grace bed and breakfast is heartbroken after finding several large pieces of hand-crafted outdoor furniture thrown over a cliff and damaged beyond repair.

Erika Pardy has operated the Rose Manor Inn on Water Street for the last three years, and Saturday while having breakfast, noticed something across the street — picnic tables, benches and flower boxes belonging to the inn had been pushed over a nearby embankment and smashed on the rocks and ocean waters below.

I hate sharing this kind of negativity but I’d really like to catch the ahats that think it’s ok to destroy other people’s property. These were made by the kids and staff at @thesplashcentre <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HarbourGrace1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HarbourGrace1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RCMPNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCMPNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/WEwNqvBJqQ">pic.twitter.com/WEwNqvBJqQ</a> —@TheRoseManorInn

"So heartbreaking, devastating, sad, disillusioned," she told CBC News.

"It's a family business, we're hardworking, we struggle with the seasonality of Newfoundland. It's been a rough winter and we're now gearing up for the season of tourism — so to see that was very depressing."

This bench, concrete base and all, was thrown down the bank and is severely damaged. (Twitter/@TheRoseManorInn)

The furniture pieces are bright and colourful, and were made by children and staff at The Splash Centre in the town.

"They're lovely, bright colours and just had such a beautiful presence, it was a project of kids and seniors," Pardy said.

"Pretty sad."

This picnic table was damaged after it was pushed down the cliff. (Twitter/@TheRoseManorInn)

They also weren't light — Pardy estimated each piece was about 200 pounds, and some were actually weighed down with cement.

Pardy said when the outdoor furniture was first placed across from Rose Manor, it took three adults to safely move some of the pieces.

While this incident is hard to understand, what's even more infuriating is that it happened before. Despite the vandalism though, Pardy says they plan on replacing it.

Rose Manor Inn is located on Water Street in Harbour Grace. (Rose Manor Inn Facebook page)

"Last year they took that same picnic table and threw it over the bank, we had two additional benches ... those were ripped off the platform and thrown down over and shattered," she said,

"It's too beautiful of a little spot there to not have something that people can stop and enjoy."

Anyone with any information related to the vandalism can contact Harbour Grace RCMP.